Kylie Minogue and Troye Sivan Rumoured To Perform At The Mardi Gras Afterparty

With only days to go until the 2025 Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade, Sydney is swirling with rumours that the official Mardi Gras afterparty will have some surprise guest performances, namely from Kylie Minogue and Troye Sivan.

Australia’s princess of pop and the nation’s favourite twunk are both currently in the country, and wouldn’t it be so perfect if there were some huge gay party going on for them both to make a surprise appearance at?

Pedestrian.tv published an article on Monday, quoting a knowledgable insider that claimed Kylie and Troye would be “popping up at the Mardi Gras after party unannounced”.

Only adding fuel to the fire, GaySydneyNews posted to Instagram yesterday evening, reporting that a spokesperson from Sivan’s Australian music label, EMI, had confirmed “Troye will be attending the Mardi Gras After Party”, though did not clarify whether this would include a performance.

Neither performer is scheduled on the lineup, which features American DJ Honey Dijon, the XX’s Romy, and British singer Hayla, along with a slew of other local and international artists.

Deep dive into the evidence

American singer and songwriter, Leland, who was a producer on a track from Sivan’s most recent album Something To Give Each Other, is also playing the afterparty, and is cryptically listed as “Leland and friends”.

When the Mardi Gras organisers posted about Leland’s set in late January, the caption warned us not to miss out on what they promised would be a “very special set”.

Leland has also collaborated with Kylie for her song Someone For Me on her latest album, Tension II.

Could Leland’s “friends” possibly be international musical superstars Kylie Minogue and Troye Sivan?

Minogue will be performing her first Sydney concert on Saturday 1 March, scandalously splitting the gays between her show and the parade, but what better way to make it up to the Mardi Gras organisers than to belt out a bit of Padam at the afterparty?

It wouldn’t be Kylie’s first appearance at Mardi Gras. The pop superstar surprised audiences with sister Dannii at World Pride in 2023, and also performed for the celebrations in 1994, 1998, and 2012. Hopefully we’ll be adding another year to that list in just a few days.