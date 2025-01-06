Patti LuPone Cast In New Season Of ‘And Just Like That’

Broadway legend and long-time queer ally, Patti LuPone, is joining the cast of And Just Like That for season three.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer for the Sex and the City spin off, Michael Patrick King, wasn’t able to confirm the role she would be playing, but did say she would have “an arc on our show this season.”

He also revealed that Kristen Schaal, of Bob’s Burgers and What We Do In The Shadows fame would also be joining the cast, as well as the return of Rosemarie DeWitt as Aiden’s ex-wife Kathy, after appearing once in season two.

“It’s a lot of ‘new’ within the familiar, but even the familiar characters are going through new things,” King said. “We feel that there’s a lot of newness in the world right now, especially for these characters. We wanted to tell new stories and put them through new obstacles.”

The group join previously announced new cast members Rosie O’Donnell, Cheri Oteri, Mehcad Brooks, Jonathan Cake, and Logan Marshall-Green.

An icon of New York City, Patti LuPone has been enjoying a newfound fanbase in Gen Z after appearing in Marvel’s WandaVision sequel series, Agatha All Along, in which she play Sicilian divination witch, Lilia Calderu. She’s also just finished a stint on Broadway with The Roommate alongside Mia Farrow.

Big casting changes for season three

Notably, And Just Like That will continue without series regulars Sara Ramirez and Karen Pittman.

Ramierz, who played the much maligned Che Diaz, was allegedly cut from the new season after the character’s arc reached its conclusion as they broke up with Miranda.

Pittman, as law professor Dr Nya Wallace, also won’t be returning due to scheduling conflicts with Apple’s The Morning Show and Netflix’s Forever.

“They were so thrilling and so important, and then it just didn’t work out,” King said. “Just like with all the great loves that have been on this show, when an evolution comes, you’re like, that character needs to go on. Carrie’s had a Berger, she’s had a Petrovsky. Miranda’s had a Skipper, and now she’s had a Che. And it was time for that character to move on.”