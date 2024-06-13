Patti LuPone Bringing Career-Spanning Show To Australia

Arts & Entertainment Brisbane Melbourne Sound Sound Sydney What's on
Josh Kerwick
June 13, 2024
Patti LuPone Bringing Career-Spanning Show To Australia
Image: Source: City Recital Hall

Broadway sensation and gay icon Patti LuPone is headed for Australia next week, putting on shows nationwide following a hugely successful string of shows in the US.

Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes traces the entirety of LuPone’s incredible, decades-spanning and multi-award winning career in stage, screen and sound. The intimate City Recital Hall is the perfect venue for the show, fitted with top-tier acoustics that are sure to make LuPone’s voice sound incredible. 

Featuring hits from musicals like Juno and Gypsy and covers of iconic songs like Judy Garland’s The Man That Got Away, the sweeping setlist solidifies LuPone’s reputation as an embodiment of Golden Age Broadway glitz and glam.

LuPone will be bringing A Life in Notes to the Adelaide Cabaret Festival (Wednesday 19 June), Sydney’s Recital Hall (Friday 21 and Saturday 22 of June), Melbourne’s Palais Theatre (Monday 24 and Tuesday 25 June) and QPAC Concert Hall in Brisbane (Thursday 27 June). Each show will be roughly 2 hours long with a 20-minute interval, and start times vary per city. 

Her worldwide tour has been garnering widespread critical acclaim, with The Washington Post saying: “Many try, but few have the knockout punch of LuPone.”

See why LuPone’s A Life in Notes tour has been picking up rave reviews when she starts touring Australia next week. 

Where: City Recital Hall, 2 Angel Place, Sydney
When: Friday 21st and Saturday 22nd June, 7:30pm
Tickets: $99.90-$189.90 (prices vary per city)

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Trixie Mattel Taking A Hiatus From Drag
June 13, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

Trixie Mattel Taking A Hiatus From Drag
Arts & Entertainment Celebrity Drag News
Matt Bomer Says He Lost Superman Role For Being Gay
June 13, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

Matt Bomer Says He Lost Superman Role For Being Gay
Arts & Entertainment Celebrity News Screen
The Scandalous Adore Händel Lands At Qtopia Pride Fest
June 13, 2024 | Contributor

The Scandalous Adore Händel Lands At Qtopia Pride Fest
Scene Sydney What's on
Father Daddy’s Winter Solstice
June 13, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Father Daddy’s Winter Solstice
Melbourne Stage What's on
Matt Smith Corrects Interviewer Misgendering Emma D’Arcy
June 12, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

Matt Smith Corrects Interviewer Misgendering Emma D’Arcy
Arts & Entertainment Celebrity Screen
RuPaul Raises More Than $2 Million For The Drag Defense Fund
June 12, 2024 | Chloe Sargeant

RuPaul Raises More Than $2 Million For The Drag Defense Fund
Arts & Entertainment Celebrity Drag News