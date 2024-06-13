Patti LuPone Bringing Career-Spanning Show To Australia

Broadway sensation and gay icon Patti LuPone is headed for Australia next week, putting on shows nationwide following a hugely successful string of shows in the US.

Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes traces the entirety of LuPone’s incredible, decades-spanning and multi-award winning career in stage, screen and sound. The intimate City Recital Hall is the perfect venue for the show, fitted with top-tier acoustics that are sure to make LuPone’s voice sound incredible.

Featuring hits from musicals like Juno and Gypsy and covers of iconic songs like Judy Garland’s The Man That Got Away, the sweeping setlist solidifies LuPone’s reputation as an embodiment of Golden Age Broadway glitz and glam.

LuPone will be bringing A Life in Notes to the Adelaide Cabaret Festival (Wednesday 19 June), Sydney’s Recital Hall (Friday 21 and Saturday 22 of June), Melbourne’s Palais Theatre (Monday 24 and Tuesday 25 June) and QPAC Concert Hall in Brisbane (Thursday 27 June). Each show will be roughly 2 hours long with a 20-minute interval, and start times vary per city.

Her worldwide tour has been garnering widespread critical acclaim, with The Washington Post saying: “Many try, but few have the knockout punch of LuPone.”

See why LuPone’s A Life in Notes tour has been picking up rave reviews when she starts touring Australia next week.

Where: City Recital Hall, 2 Angel Place, Sydney

When: Friday 21st and Saturday 22nd June, 7:30pm

Tickets: $99.90-$189.90 (prices vary per city)