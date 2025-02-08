Hot Trans Summer

Naomi Lawrence
February 8, 2025
Hot Trans Summer
Image: Supplied by Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

Set sail for a Hot Trans Summer as Glass Island transforms into a luxury floating oasis for the trans and gender-diverse hotties.

Rock the three-level boat at this carefully curated celebration by and for trans and gender diverse folk, promising a safe affirming space and non-stop music and performances from talented LGBTQIA+ artists.

Enjoy the 360° views of Sydney Harbour and enjoy a cruisy, stunning start to Mardi Gras at the ultimate trans party.

20 February, 7 – 11pm
Glass Island (departing Wharf 9,
Darling Harbour)

Tickets: $53

