Hot Trans Summer
Set sail for a Hot Trans Summer as Glass Island transforms into a luxury floating oasis for the trans and gender-diverse hotties.
Rock the three-level boat at this carefully curated celebration by and for trans and gender diverse folk, promising a safe affirming space and non-stop music and performances from talented LGBTQIA+ artists.
Enjoy the 360° views of Sydney Harbour and enjoy a cruisy, stunning start to Mardi Gras at the ultimate trans party.
20 February, 7 – 11pm
Glass Island (departing Wharf 9,
Darling Harbour)
