Mardi Gras’ Ultimate Street Party Finale: Laneway 2025

And for the big Mardi Gras season finale—Laneway is back! The ultimate street party is bigger than ever, taking over Sydney’s LGBTQI+ community staples, The Beresford and Hill Street.

Featuring party-starting headliners, Kito, Lady Shaka and many more world-class entertainers, this official Mardi Gras closing party promises an electrifying night of house, disco, and pop that you don’t wanna miss.

What started as a humble gathering with a few milk crates on Hill Street has transformed into one of the Festival’s hottest tickets. Following two sold-out years, Laneway has cemented its place as the ultimate way to wrap up Sydney’s Mardi Gras celebrations.

“Laneway is the gritty, glittery, and gloriously fun finale to Mardi Gras—a little raw, a lot fabulous, and completely unforgettable,” says Mardi Gras CEO Gil Beckwith. “It’s the ultimate kick-on where anything can happen, from pop-up performances to legendary DJ sets in the heart of Sydney. If you’re not ready for Mardi Gras to end, this is the place to be.”

Whether you’re dancing under the disco ball or just looking for a good time, Laneway is where the party continues long after the parade.

Laneway

2 March, 2 – 10pm

The Beresford and Hill Street, Surry Hills

Tickets: $79 – $119