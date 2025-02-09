The Unburdening of Dolly Diamond

Mardi Gras
Naomi Lawrence
February 10, 2025
The Unburdening of Dolly Diamond
Image: Supplied by Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

Join Australia’s reigning queen of comedy cabaret Dolly Diamond as she works through decades of problems, peculiarities and personal challenges live on stage with her ever supportive (and unsuspecting) audience.

This colourful midlife crisis –live on stage – promises to be camp cabaret gold with more than a touch of honesty.

“Apparently people enjoy other people’s misery. They call it a shared experience. Well, I think it’s time to share,” says Dolly. “Everything!”

26 – 28 February, 7pm
Qtopia, Darlinghurst

Tickets: $35 onwards

