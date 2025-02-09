Join Australia’s reigning queen of comedy cabaret Dolly Diamond as she works through decades of problems, peculiarities and personal challenges live on stage with her ever supportive (and unsuspecting) audience.

This colourful midlife crisis –live on stage – promises to be camp cabaret gold with more than a touch of honesty.

“Apparently people enjoy other people’s misery. They call it a shared experience. Well, I think it’s time to share,” says Dolly. “Everything!”

The Unburdening of Dolly Diamond

26 – 28 February, 7pm

Qtopia, Darlinghurst

Tickets: $35 onwards