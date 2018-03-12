‘Our community has a short memory’: why Liberals shouldn’t have marched in Mardi Gras
A group of activists tried to ‘turn back the float’ and declared the Liberal party an illegal arrival at Mardi Gras.
“Most of us also don’t want to hear how much you love trans people. It gets old and it’s objectifying”
“Mardi Gras is a celebration of pride – unfortunately there is absolutely nothing to be proud about in the Anti-Discrimination Act”
“[Back then] to be trans was to be seen as a freak, and came with all the dangers and fears of an unaccepting public”
“For some of us, there still isn’t a neat box that accurately describes our status”
Last week a study revealed that marriage equality topped 9/11 and the apology to Indigenous people as the most significant historic event in Australia.
“With the rise of hook-up apps, it seems easier to order in nowadays than stand around all night waiting for a stuffing”
“When they realised I was both gay and Aboriginal, I was praised because I was ‘one of those good Abos’ and one of those gays who ‘doesn’t need to make it a big show'”
“We need to campaign hard against the dismantling of anti-discrimination protections in the name of ‘religious freedom'”
“Perhaps there are some that it brought closer together like I felt it did with some of mine, but then again, it seems that the divisiveness of this vote may have only just begun”