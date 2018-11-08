—

If you’re a member of the LGBT community and looking for your next rainbow-hued travel destination, you’d be hard pressed to find a more vibrant and pro-LGBT city than Vienna.

Breathing LGBT history like almost none of its neighbours, Vienna was once home to homosexual emperors, warlords, princesses, and composers.

Today, its flourishing LGBT scene is perfect for any same-sex couple, gay traveller, or group of friends looking to spend their vacation in an inclusive, diverse, and beautiful city.

Regardless of when in the year you wish to travel, Vienna has events on offer for the rainbow community year-round.

In early November, almost an entire week is dedicated to fetish with Vienna Fetish Week, which turns Vienna into a centre for fetish fans. In January, the Rainbow Ball conquers a traditionally heterosexual domain and allows same-sex couples to partake in a Viennese Waltz as part of the famous ballroom event. And in May, Vienna’s Boylesque Festival returns to bring visitors the best international boy and burlesque dancers.

When it comes to cafes, restaurants, and bars, LGBT visitors have a wealth of options to choose from, depending on the mood they’re in.

The Motto is the ultimate restaurant hotspot in Vienna, drawing in everyone who is anyone for a drink in the stylish and comfortable bar. The clientele may be mixed, but the percentage of prominent people is high (designer Helmut Lang was a waiter at The Motto before he became a fashion tsar).

And if you’re only looking for a drink, the Village Bar provides a colourful mix with a relaxed atmosphere.

Of course, no trip to Vienna would be complete for an LGBT tourist without a visit to one of the city’s many parties, which range from techno parties in trendy industrial locations to disco or pop events in the city’s clubs.

The Why Not has been around for many years, and still busts out of its seams every weekend. You can expect a hot night on the dance floor with popular dance hits on heavy rotation.

Or, for the burlier men in the gay community, Pitbull provides a safe space for bears and their admirers to dance the night away to sweat-producing beats.

Aside from the events, restaurants, bars, and nightlife, travellers can also undertake one of the many gay city tours, or indulge in the city’s shopping precinct.

With same-sex couples able to legally marry in Austria as of 2019, and EuroPride heading to Vienna in the same year, there’s never been a better time for LGBT travellers to visit this unique city.

