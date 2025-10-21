ACON Has Announced The Winners Of The 2025 Honour Awards

The final two recipients of ACON’s 2025 Honour Awards were announced on Saturday night, chosen from a finalist list made up of grassroots activists, community organisers, emerging leaders, and advocates.

Revealed on Saturday 18 October at the Ruby Gala at the Hyatt Regency Sydney, the 2025 Honour Awards recognised outstanding achievements in three categories: Community Hero, Young Achiever and the prestigious ACON President’s Award.

Beginning in 2007, the Honour Awards have been recognising outstanding service to, and achievements within, LGBTQ communities in NSW, reflecting the diversity, strength and resilience of our vast and interconnected communities.

“This year’s recipients reflect the heart and spirit of our communities. Through their leadership, compassion and creativity, they have made a profound difference to the lives of LGBTQ people,”said ACON CEO Michael Woodhouse. “We are honoured to celebrate their contributions during this milestone year of ACON’s 40th anniversary.”

Recipients embody “care, courage, and community”, says CEO

Saxon Wilson received the Community Hero Award, recognised for their work ensuring LGBTQIA+ events and venues are safe, inclusive and welcoming.

Known for their calm presence and commitment to genuine community care, Saxon has spent over 30 years supporting queer spaces as a door host, mentor and first responder. Their behind-the-scenes leadership has made nightlife safer and more inclusive for countless LGBTQIA+ people across generations.

The Young Achiever Award went to Brenna Harding, who was celebrated for championing youth leadership and equity through her work with Wear It Purple. In both her roles as Vice President and President, Brenna helped establish the Queer Futures Fund, directing over $300,000 in grants to youth-led creative and community projects.

Her dedication to accessibility, inclusion and First Nations engagement, along with her advocacy as an actor and DEI professional, has strengthened representation for young LGBTQIA+ people nationwide.

They join acclaimed photographer and storyteller William Yang, who was named the recipient of the 2025 ACON President’s Award, in recognition of his extraordinary contribution to the visibility and memory of LGBTQ communities for more than five decades.

“William, Saxon and Brenna embody the values of care, courage and community that have defined ACON’s journey over the past 40 years,” said Woodhouse. “Their work inspires hope and reminds us all of the power of visibility, leadership and connection.”