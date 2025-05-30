Anti-Vaxxers Are Attacking Magda Szubanski Over Her Cancer Diagnosis

In the wake of her devastating cancer news yesterday comedian Magda Szubanski has been hit with a wave of cruel responses to the news.

While many responded with an outpouring of love for the star, social media also lit up with some bizarre reactions from Anti-Vaxxers.

Cruel response to cancer diagnosis for Magda Szubanski

News that Magda Szubanski had a received a stage four cancer diagnosis yesterday shocked many Australians.

The comedy legend shared that she had been diagnosed with stage 4 Mantle Cell Lymphoma a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

“It’s serious, but I’ve started one of the best treatments available (the Nordic protocol), and I’m lucky to be getting absolutely world-class care here in Melbourne” she told her fans online.

Thousands of fans took to social media to wish her well, but overnight a surge of anti-Vaxxers online took the opportunity to attack the star.

The reason for their attacks? Covid-19 vaccinations.

Many users jumped online to point out that during the Covid-19 pandemic Magda Szubanski had been a vocal supporter of the vaccines.

She had even resurrected her much loved character Sharon Strzelecki to help with an advertisement for the vaccine.

Magda was also a very public supporter of then Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews during the pandemic, much to the ire of anti-vaxxers.

News that Szubanski has now been diagnosed with cancer has sent the conspiracy theorists into a spin with wild and harmful comments flying online.

“Very sad to hear another experimental vaccine pusher has been diagnosed with something horrible. I guess you must “face the consequences” of your choice now?” wrote one user on X (Twitter).

“She is either dislocated from reality, bought and paid for, or a trainee Neo-Marxist that actually believes the shite these WEF captured politicians say, but I am going with spectacularly stupid AF” wrote another.

The vaccine comments continued with more commenting about her support for them, “She got jabbed multiple times because she believed in this garbage and then she was basically telling her followers to get jabbed too ! I really wish people listened to us instead to calling us names and blocking us.”

Meanwhile some people were just downright cruel writing things like “Karma is a bitch” and another writing “Straight to Hell do not pass Go.”

However fans of the comedian were not going to let her attackers off too lightly as they fought back in equal measures online.

Anti-Vaxxers don’t want to be treated with contempt by society, then behave abhorrently online. Magda Szubanski reveals blood cancer, then you post your cooker rubbish all over news article. Think of her and her family and friends. You not cookers, you are just scum. pic.twitter.com/GinKvvjJN0 — Misinformation Fact Checker (@MisinfoFact) May 29, 2025

The news that Magda Szubanski has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer is being responded to by cookers crowing that iT MUst bE tHe vACcinE!! I used to think these people were just stupid, but now I think they’re evil and crazy as well. — Kerryn Goldsworthy 🤓🤔🙄😳😱 🎓📚📝🎶🥂 (@AdelaideBook) May 29, 2025

Messages of support have continued to flood her Instagram post for celebrities in Australia and around the world.

Both Kylie and Danni Minogue chimed in to share their love and support with Danni writing “We will see you walking down the street – everyone will be waving to you and sending long distance.”

Terri Irwin shared love from the Irwin family as well “We all love you, dear Magda, but Steve loved you the most. Your light burns bright and you are stronger than you know. You have always been there for all of us. Now we are surrounding you with love and healing. You’ve got this. One day at a time” she wrote.

There was even a surprise message from Kelly Osbourne who revealed the deep impact Magda as Sharon on Kath & Kim had had on her life.

“Magda, I know you don’t know me but I wanted to share with you that every time I don’t feel well whether it be mental or physical illness I put on Kath & Kim. Your character Sharon got me through some of my darkest day. So I want to take the time to reach out and tell you how much I fuckin love you. You have helped me so much if there is ever anything I can do to help/support you on this journey please don’t hesitate to reach out. I’m sending you so much love. Thank you”