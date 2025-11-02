Casey Donovan Reveals She Has Started The Journey To Parenthood

Australian music and theatre star Casey Donovan has shared that she and her fiancé are entering the IVF process, a major step for the couple ahead of her upcoming solo tour.

Donovan, who was thrust into the spotlight when she scored victory on Australian Idol in 2004 at just 16 years old and has since carved out a substantial career in music and stage, spoke openly about the journey during a recent interview.

Casey Donovan and Renee Sharples Planning A Family

In an interview with news.com.au this week Casey Donovan reflected on her recent schedule, which she told the publication involved IVF planning for the couple. “I’ve been working away in the background getting the This Is Me tour released. I took a month off. I’ve done back-to-back IVF egg retrievals. Yeah, it’s been busy” she said.

“We’ve spoken about out and Renee is now over 40, so she’s gone through and done her retrievals and whatnots, and then I was like, well, I need to find some time to get mine out. This has always been an option, and now I’m just starting to action everything because I’m not getting any younger, as the doctors keep telling me” she revealed.

Donovan and Sharples announced their engagement in June 2024 following several years of dating after they met online.

Donovan also opened up about her health challenges revealing she was at risk of the rare complication known as Ovarian Hyperstimulation Syndrome which took a toll on her body during the IVF retrievals.

Donovan is gearing up for her This Is Me national solo tour across Australia in 2026, which will highlight her path from Idol winner to musical theatre powerhouse while she takes a break from theatre commitments to focus on this spotlight tour.

“I’m excited for what next year holds, including the tour and possibilities of a little two-legged Donovan running around.”

Casey has most recently been touring with her long time friend and former Australian Idol judge and mentor Marcia Hines as well as landing leading roles in musical like Sister Act, 9 to 5 and Chicago.