Ethel Cain Makes History As First Transgender Singer With A Top 10 US Billboard Album

Transgender singer Ethel Cain has made history on the US Billboard charts this week with her album Preachers Daughter.

She has become the first openly transgender singer to land a top 10 album on the US billboard charts.

The news comes as a somewhat of a surprise as her album was originally released nearly three years ago.

Ethel Cain makes US Billboard history

Ethel Cain originally released her debut album Preachers Daughter in May 2022 through her own record label, Daughters Of Cain.

The release of the album saw the singer develop a cult following online with fans across the globe.

The album received plenty of praise, including being named one of the best albums of the year by several reviewers.

Since then Cain has toured the world with her unique sound gaining many more fans along the way.

However 2025 has seen a rebirth of her album, setting a new record.

Ethel Cain recently announced a vinyl version of the hit album which has seen her sales soar, so much so that it has reached number 10 on the US Billboard charts.

It’s a historic first for Cain, so far no other openly transgender artist has managed to crack the top 10 album charts.

The album has also made several other debuts on charts worldwide as well.

Transgender singer Kim Petras managed to reach number one of the singles charts with her collaboration with Sam Smith for Unholy in 2022, making her the first openly transgender artist to top the singles charts.

Her album Feed The Beast peaked at number 52 on the US Billboard charts.

The news for Cain comes ahead of the release of her next album Willoughby Tucker, I Will Always Love You.

The singer has announced the new album and a huge international tour to accompany it in 2025.