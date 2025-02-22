Holden Sheppard Reveals Details For Newest Novel King Of Dirt
Award winning author of Invisible Boys, the book turned hit television show, Holden Sheppard has just released exciting news about his next novel.
With Invisible Boys taking off around the country at the moment he has announced the title and release date for book number three.
And if you’re super keen, it’s already available to pre-order today.
Holden Sheppard prepares to release third novel
Life doesn’t seem to be slowing down for Holden Sheppard.
With Invisible Boys debuting at number one on Stan Australia last week, everyone has been talking about his work.
Just in time for the show Holden has been off on a mini tour in Australia to relaunch the book, however yesterday he made a surprise announcement.
Although many knew that his third novel was completed and ready for release soon, on Friday Holden dropped the cover of the book, announcing when it was due for release.
“I am so pumped to share the awesome cover for my upcoming adult novel KING OF DIRT, published by Pantera Press” he posted online.
The cover features a mysterious (and sexy) many on the cover along with some already glowing reviews.
“Is Jack doomed to live a dead-end life – or can he open himself up to the possibility of love, found family and connection?”
“Instead of splitting myself into three narrators, as with my previous novels, in [King Of Dirt] I’ve channeled everything into one narrator” he described.
However like previous novels Sheppard’s protagonist will reflect aspects of his own life and experiences.
“Like me, Jack Brolo is a misfit of a bloke trying to find his place in the world and his labourer’s voice gives the novel this sense of rowdy radical honesty about what being a working-class gay man looks like” he reflected.
“I’m so pumped to share this story with the world and I can’t wait for readers to meet Jack.”
