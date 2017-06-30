—

TANZANIA’S already persecuted LGBTI community is being threatened with a crackdown, and the president has made some bizarre claims.

As the country vows to arrest and deport gay rights campaigners, president John Magufuli has claimed even cows are against homosexuality, according to Logo.

“Those who teach such things do not like us, brothers,” Magufuli said last week.

“They brought us drugs and homosexual practices that even cows disapprove of.”

At a rally, Home Affairs Minister Mwigulu Nchemba announced the crackdown on LGBTI activists.

“Those who want to campaign for gay rights should find another country that allows those things,” he said.

Earlier in the year, Tanzania’s deputy health minister Hamisi Kigwangalla also claimed homosexuality is unnatural.

“Have you ever come across a gay goat or bird?” he said in a tweet.

“Homosexuality is not biological. It is unnatural.”

Kigwangalla has called for the names of gay Tanzanians to be published in newspapers and for forced anal examinations of suspected gay men. The health minister has even banned the sale of lubricant and shut down HIV clinics, claiming they were promoting gay sex.

In Tanzania, gay sex is punishable by up to 30 years in jail.

Among the comments about whether homosexuality is “unnatural”, it is worth noting that cows and birds are among the many animals that display homosexual behaviour.