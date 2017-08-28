—

A new dating app that connects sugar daddies with younger men is banning people who live with HIV, and it hasn’t been received well.

DaddyBear, the self-proclaimed “number one gay sugar-daddy dating app”, does not allow people who are positive to join, Pink News has reported.

The CEO of the site said, “No one would like to date people living with HIV unless he is living with it.

“Most gay sugar daddies are not living with HIV, so they wouldn’t want to bring home any unwanted souvenirs.”

A spokesperson for DaddyBear wrote, “If you are worried about meeting gay men who are living with HIV, then you can feel relieved with our app because we are trying our best to make sure all users you meet will be healthy and without HIV, starting from adding a feature that allows users to verify their health condition.”

Social media users have reacted with disgust to the app’s demonising of gay men living with HIV.

“Shame on DaddyBear,” tweeted one person.

“I’m guessing they’re completely oblivious to the fact that undetectable = untransmittable,” posted another.

Good morning to everyone except app developers and CEO of DaddyBear. To outright discriminate against people w/ HIV & AIDS is beyond wrong. — MEGASheen (@MEGASheenpod) August 24, 2017

And ppl scoffed @PMovingOnCICCEO when he said their was still so much stigma around #HIV dating. Shame on DaddyBearhttps://t.co/khk7Xdd9zw — Pos Hugs (@PosHugs) August 26, 2017

I'm guessing they're completely oblivious to that fact that Undetectable = Untransmittable pic.twitter.com/r4znRvOUqs — Kenny Lieske (@kennylieske) August 26, 2017