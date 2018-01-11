—

Internet smut giant Pornhub has released its annual Year in Review, revealing some fascinating trends in international porn viewing.

In 2017, the biggest trending search on Pornhub Gay was ‘police patrol’, up a massive 5144 per cent.

Overwatch porn is also still going strong, with searches up 167 per cent since 2016.

The most viewed gay porn category was ‘black’, with ‘straight guys’ coming in a very close second.

And straight guys are definitely popular among visitors to Pornhub Gay—straight porn star Jordi El Nino Polla was the most searched actor last year.

The most searched for gay porn actors were William Seed, Johnny Rapid and Armond Rizzo.

It’s not just men enjoying gay porn—37 per cent of visitors to Pornhub Gay in 2017 were women.

Women are also checking out the main Pornhub pages, mostly for lesbian porn.

By far the most popular search term for women was ‘lesbian’, followed by ‘lesbians scissoring’ and ‘threesome’.

Last year’s biggest search increase by women was for cheerleader porn, up by 1019 per cent since 2016.

Trans porn is increasing in popularity as well, with views of videos in this category up 36 per cent.

In Australia, lesbian porn was overall the most popular—we searched for that term 26 per cent more compared to international Pornhub visitors.

Perhaps the most unusual new trending search in Australia as well as internationally was ‘fidget spinner’, suggesting some of us will just watch anything.