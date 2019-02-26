—

Newly-minted Academy Award-winner Lady Gaga sent a message of “joy” to everyone for Mardi Gras while at the Oscars early this week.

In the press room following her win, Gaga was asked by News.com.au journalist Andrew Bucklow if she had a message to send to Australia ahead of Mardi Gras weekend.

“What I would love to say is, one of the hardest things in life is to be brave enough to be yourself,” Gaga said.

“I wish to everyone that is going to that celebration to feel a joy inside of them.

“That’s actually what Bradley [Cooper] said to me yesterday, right before we did our last rehearsal for this performance of ‘Shallow’.

“He said, ‘Let’s just drop a little bit of joy,’ and I said, ‘Okay’.

“And it turns out, joy did a whole lot for me.

“So I’ll tell you something, I hope that everyone there in Sydney feels so much joy and celebrates all sexual identities.”

Gaga also used the chance to call for awards show nominees to be more diverse and inclusive.

“And I also have a true dream in our future, as we evolve as humanity, that these awards shows will not be male and female, but that we include everyone,”

Lady Gaga shares a message to those going to 2019 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras: “I wish to everyone that is going to that celebration to feel a joy inside of them” #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Wg7kCfzIeM — Variety (@Variety) February 25, 2019

During the ceremony, Gaga and Cooper, her director and co-star on A Star is Born, performed the hit song “Shallow” from the film in a stripped down, intimate performance.

Gaga took home the Oscar for Best Original Song alongside “Shallow” co-writers Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, and Anthony Rossomando.

She was also nominated for Best Actress, but lost out to surprise winner Olivia Colman from the excellent queer, dark comedy period piece The Favourite, who took home the award over predicted frontrunner Glenn Close.

You can watch Gaga and Cooper’s performance of the song below: