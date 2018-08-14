—

A Change.org petition has been created calling on Unicode—the organisation that approves emojis—to introduce a trans flag emoji, after the organisation accepted a proposal to introduce a lobster emoji.

The creators of the petition have claimed that the trans flag is one of the most requested emojis, and asked Unicode to give trans communities “the love they deserve”.

“Unicode granted the lobster emoji proposal, which argued that people suffered ‘frustration and confusion’ at having to use a shrimp or crab emoji instead of a lobster,” they wrote.

“Imagine if that was your gender. Surely we deserve the same rights you have afforded crustaceans?

“Especially as a community so often faced with violence and discrimination.”

The creators also noted that in the meantime, trans people could use the lobster emoji as their Pride symbol until they get the flag.

Many have taken to social media using the hashtag #ClawsOutForTrans as a way to highlight the cause.

“Lobsters can actually be Gynandromorphs, an organism that contains both male and female characteristics,” the creators wrote.

“We’re going to take it as our symbol until we get the trans emoji we deserve.”

The petition has already garnered nearly 2,500 signatures.

There was previously a push to create a condom emoji to promote safe sex, and last year Grindr launched its own set of emojis, which were met with mixed reviews.