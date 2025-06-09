Jeremy Allen White To Star In New Bisexual Drama Series

Jeremy Allen White is set to star as a bisexual man in the new Netflix series Enigma Variations, written by André Aciman, the writer behind the hit film Call Me By Your Name.

White will serve as executive produce the series as well as starring in it in the lead role of Paul.

A new role for Jeremy Allen White

After the roaring success of his time playing the troubled alcoholic Phillip “Lip” Gallagher on the hit series Shameless, Jeremy Allen White has continued to see his star on the rise.

White secured the lead role of Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto on the hit series The Bear which has seen him walk away with three Golden Globe Awards as well as two Prime Time Emmys.

He continued to get plenty of attention from the public after releasing several tantalising photo shoots for Calvin Klein which had everyone talking about more than his acting.

Now with three seasons of The Bear successfully on air and the fourth about to drop this month, Jeremy Allen White is looking towards his next project.

Enigma Variations will see White play the role of Paul, a bisexual man and his journey through life charting his relationships with both men and women along the way.

“From a youthful infatuation with a cabinet maker in a small Italian fishing village, to a passionate yet sporadic affair with a woman in New York, to an obsession with a man he meets at a tennis court, Enigma Variations charts one man’s path through the great loves of his life” reads a description of the book.

“Paul’s intense desires, losses and longings draw him closer, not to a defined orientation, but to an understanding that ‘heartache, like love, like low-grade fevers, like the longing to reach out and touch a hand across the table, is easy enough to live down.”

“Andre Aciman casts a shimmering light over each facet of desire, to probe how we ache, want and waver, and ultimately how we sometimes falter and let go of the very ones we want the most. We may not know what we want. We may remain enigmas to ourselves and to others. But sooner or later we discover who we’ve always known we were.”

André Aciman will also serve alongside White as executive producer on the program.

Enigma Variations is still in development and does hot have a release date attached to the project as yet.