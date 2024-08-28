Jeremy Allen White Creates Wave Of Thirst With Second Calvin Klein Campaign

Jeremy Allen White and Calvin Klein have joined forces once more to send the internet into a collective meltdown over another very shirtless photoshoot.

The actor, who’s best known for his starring role as Carmy Berzatto on The Bear and Kerry Von Erich in The Iron Claw, is certainly no stranger to being the cause of much online thirstiness. White’s first photoshoot with Calvin Klein on the rooftops of New York City lit the internet on fire with desire, and now he’s back to stoke those flames once more.

This time in sunny Los Angeles, White’s photoshoot features him swimming and playing with dogs in various pieces of Calvin Klein clothing like jeans and, of course, underwear. Included in the campaign is another video showcasing all the looks and White still dripping from a dip in the pool.

Jeremy Allen White is a sun-drenched daydream. at ease in the latest denim and Cotton Classics underwear. directed by Mert Alas. pic.twitter.com/obbLp8Csa6 — calvinklein (@CalvinKlein) August 27, 2024

Jeremy Allen White embodies rock energy. pic.twitter.com/RLqdJ5JX3r — calvinklein (@CalvinKlein) August 27, 2024

Reactions to Calvin Klein’s new Jeremy Allen White campaign

To little surprise, the gays and girls are feeling fed by the new campaign that shows off White’s washboard abs (seriously, does Carmy need all that in the kitchen?), with everyone letting out a collective “Yes, chef!”

The gays staring at this photo pic.twitter.com/B0iLZmyAtj — paulie ⚓️ (@ratedpaulie) August 27, 2024

I’d just like to humbly thank Calvin Klein, and Jeremy Allen White. pic.twitter.com/9nQRVt5Zbz — Zacary™️ (@ZacaryWITHnoH) August 27, 2024

I would buy a whole book of Jeremy Allen White for CK https://t.co/MI8ENisqku — louis wong (@mrlouiswong) August 27, 2024

White spoke about the reaction to his last Calvin Klein photoshoot in a conversation with GQ: “It felt really special. I was in New York when the first campaign went up. When they put the billboard up on Houston [Street], I woke up early that morning and I went with a buddy of mine who brought his camera and took it in before the public took it in.”

“And that felt really wonderful and intimate, like an achievement. It was still just mine in a nice way. And then everybody else saw it in the weeks to come. For the most part, people were excited about it, and that was cool and surprising. I mean, like so many things in my life right now, they’re all very cool and surprising.”

Hopefully Jeremy Allen White and Calvin Klein will subscribe to the age-old idiom that good things come in threes…