Liberal MP Moira Deeming Referred To Anti-Corruption Body

The Independent Broad-based Anti-Corruption Commission (IBAC) has been asked to investigate Victorian Liberal MP Moira Deeming after she offered to delay bankruptcy proceedings against former party leader John Pesutto in exchange for guaranteed preselection for the 2026 state election.

Last year, Deeming successfully sued Pesutto for defamation, after he made comments about Deeming following a 2023 anti-trans rally stormed by a group of Neo-Nazis, who performed the Nazi salute and chanted “white power” on the steps of Victoria’s Parliament.

Pesutto missed the deadline to pay the $2.3 million he owes in legal costs, with Deeming’s lawyers beginning to create a new three week timeframe for the former Liberal party leader to pay his debts, or be expelled from parliament, as no one who is bankrupt is eligible to hold a seat.

On Wednesday, Deeming offered to delay proceedings if she was guaranteed preselection for next year.

Although Pesutto and the Liberal party rejected Deeming’s offer yesterday, Mike Soccio lodged a complaint with the IBAC, alleging Deeming gave financial incentive to guarantee preselection for the upcoming election.

Soccio, who has formerly been a member of the Greens, Labor, and Reason Parties but now describes himself as a member of the public, has sent a notification of the referral to Deeming and Victorian Liberal leader Brad Battin.

“I simply followed the lead of the [National Anti-Corruption Commission] in that it allows members of the public to make complaints,” he told the ABC.

Difficult times for the Victorian Liberals

Pesutto is asking the Liberal party for a loan in order to pay his dues, with the matter set to be discussed on Thursday next week.

Deeming sent a letter to her fellow party members on Wednesday night.

“I am sad that my latest attempts to settle this matter in the best interests of all parties, including the Liberal Party — were not successful,” she said.

“However, my conscience is clear; I did my very best to try and turn our collective focus away from internal matters and onto the injustices continually inflicted on Victorians by the Labor Government.”

Party leader Brad Battin said the party was going through a difficult time, but refused to answer questions about the matter at a press conference in Shepparton today.

“I’ve kept the confidence of every conversation I’ve had with my colleagues and I’ll continue to maintain that,” Battin said.

“It’s got to a position now that I can no longer comment at all. I would love to be commenting on the drought, I’d love to be commenting on the cost-of-living crisis in the state, and I think that’s what I’m trying to get back to, so hopefully we can resolve this with a resolution very soon.”

“My message to all of my colleagues and all those in the Victorian Liberal Party is … it is time we start to focus on what we can deliver for Victorians.”