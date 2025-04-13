Mickey Rourke Booted From Big Brother After More Bad Behaviour

April 13, 2025
Mickey Rourke Booted From Big Brother After More Bad Behaviour
Actor Mickey Rourke has been booted from the Celebrity Big Brother house after further inappropriate behaviour towards housemates.

The news follows a controversial interaction with JoJo Siwa last week.

Rourke was formally warned for making homophobic comments towards the twenty one year old singer.

Mickey Rourke removed from Big Brother house

Mickey Rourke has been surrounded by controversy since his entrance in the Celebrity Big Brother UK house last week.

The 71 year old actor made international headlines after his comments made towards US singer JoJo Siwa.

Rourke was seen asking Siwa about her sexuality before telling her “If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore.”

When rebutted by Siwa he told her “I’ll tie you up.”

Siwa’s partner Kath Ebbs spoke out following the incident calling his comments “rooted in misogyny and fucking violence.”

Following the interaction which also involved him referring to Siwa as a”fag” and threatening to vote her out, he was called into the diary room and given a formal warning by producers.

In the following days he was placed up for public eviction by JoJo Siwa, however survived Friday nights elimination.

However over the weekend it appears he has continued with inappropriate language and behaviour and has formally been removed from the house.

Mickey Rourke has agreed to leave the Celebrity Big Brother House this evening following a discussion with Big Brother regarding further use of inappropriate language and instances of unacceptable behaviour.”

Rourke is understood to have already departed the Big Brother compound over night, however exact details of the comments made by the actor have not been revealed.

Apparently his behaviour was “threatening and aggressive” towards housemate Chris Hughes, although there was no physical interaction between the pair.

Details of the incident are expected to be aired on the Sunday evening episode of Celebrity Big Brother UK.

 

 

 

