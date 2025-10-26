Miss First Nation Crowns A Historic Winner

The national stage of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander drag talent reached a dazzling crescendo in Brisbane over the weekend at the Miss First Nation pageant finale.

Over three intense days, seven of the finest First Nations contestants battled it out in multiple heats, including Best National Costume, Talent, media day and the Grand Final.

Now a historic winner has been crowned.

Miss First Nations crowns a winner

Hosts Marzi Panne and Miss Ellaneous (Ben Graetz) guided the event as the winners were announced on Saturday.

Contestants travelled from across the country to compete, following in the footsteps of past winner Chocolate Boxx who performed at the finale.

The crown went to Kitty Obsidian, with Oxy‑Kodeine awarded first runner-up and El Beauty second runner-up.

The title of Miss Congeniality was handed to Brisbane queen Katya LouKing.

On receiving the crown, Kitty Obsidian told The Star Observer “I feel overwhelmed! Excited and so honoured but also exhausted haha its been a huge week and a huge competition!”

“Being in the competition was incredible – the family we have made with all these incredible deadly queens is everything! We all clicked right away and have just been so supportive and full of love for each other.”

But the win was made even more special with Kitty Obsidian’s victory representing a first for the competition.

“I’m most excited about showing up to represent for AFAB drag performers! Showing that drag isn’t about gender its about the art and we are all excellent. And as the first non-binary trans masc AFAB drag performer I’m honoured to represent for all my siblings, trans & cis!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kitty Obsidian (@kitty_obsidian)

Second runner-up El Beauty told The Star Observer how she enjoyed the deeply personal journey the competition gave her. “Competing in Miss First Nation was an unforgettable experience — it was more than I ever could have imagined. Sharing the journey with my drag daughter made it deeply personal and strengthened our bond in such a beautiful way” she said.

“To be recognised as Miss Deadly and Second Runner-Up among such fierce, talented queens was truly an honour. Every performer brought their heart and culture to the stage. This crown represents more than a title — it’s a reminder to continue evolving, uplifting my community, and returning even stronger next time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by El (@el_beauty_dragqueen)

The origins of Miss First Nation competition trace back to 2017, when the event was launched by Party Passport in Darwin as a platform dedicated to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander drag excellence. From those humble beginnings, where the pageant served as a pub warm up act, it has grown into one of Australia’s most sought after crowns.

The competition has grown from strength to strength in the years since, including an all stars edition of Miss First Nation: Supreme Queen held at Sydney World Pride in 2023 which featured former winners, guest international performers and intense multi-night battles.

This year’s edition not only celebrated the artistry of First Nations drag but also marked a significant new chapter after it was announced the pageant is being captured as part of a six-part documentary by NITV.

Miss Ellaneous confirmed the filming, noting that the project, titled Black Divaz, goes behind the glitz, glamour and “hot glue guns” of the inaugural Miss First Nation pageant, covering five intense days of lip-synching battles, photo shoots with crocodiles and challenges pushing contestants far beyond wardrobe choices.