Sydney WorldPride 2023 has announced the eight queens who will be competing for the title of Miss First Nation: Supreme Queen.

The competitors include 2021 Miss First Nation winner Cerulean, 2019 winner Chocolate Boxx, 2018 winner Lasey Dunaman, and 2017 winner Josie Baker. Also competing will be Wildcard and RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under contestant Pomara Fifth, People’s Choice Timberlina, New Zealand’s Miss Trinity Ice, and Taiwanese drag performer Feilibing iCE Queen.

Three Night Battle Royale Will Decide Winner

Taking place across three nights, a drag battle royale will decide the winner.

The first contest will be a Best National Costume competition where the queens will model culturally inspired ensembles.

The second contest will be the Miss Talent competition, where the queens will showcase their best ‘non-conventional’ Drag talent in an eclectic cabaret.

The third contest is the Grand Final, where the competitors will give us their best drag, culminating in the crowning of the Supreme Queen.

Gathering Space Will Be A Dazzling Celebration Of Pride And Talent

According to First Nations Creative Director for Sydney WorldPride Ben Graetz, “Miss First Nation: Supreme Queen is the only Royal battle that matters – the battle to be crowned First Nations Drag Royalty!

“This three-night spectacular is only one of the incredible shows to be enjoyed at Marri Madung Butbut: First Nations Gathering Space.

“With drag, dining, exhibits and theatre, the Gathering Space will be a dazzling celebration of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBTQIA+SB talent.”

Sydney WorldPride 2023 takes place from February 17 to March 5, 2023, with over 500,000 people expected to take part in the 17-day celebration.

WorldPride started in 2000 in Rome. Since then it has been held in London, Toronto, Madrid, New York, and, most recently, Copenhagen. This is the first time, however, that WorldPride will be held in the Southern Hemisphere.

For information on Sydney WorldPride 2023 and tickets to WorldPride’s First Nations Gathering Space, go to sydneyworldpride.com