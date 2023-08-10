LEGACY Drag Competition

Drag isn’t just about pageants and polish, it’s about performance, practice and community, and there’s a new competition in town to foster growth and mentoring in our busy drag scene. Your fabulous host Kitty Obsidian (VIC NAIDOC Pride Person of the Year 2022) will walk you through three heats, a semi final and a grand final. Each heat sees four incredible emerging drag artists, paired with established drag mentors, competing for one Judges Choice award and a spot in the semi finale. After Heat One on August 13, audiences and fans alike will be able to vote on Instagram for their favourite of the 13 artists competing, securing the highest-voted artist the lucrative Audience Vote wildcard spot in the semi finale.

Heat One will feature Countess Zsa Zsa Lugosi, Max Suction and Maxectomy and Bromeo (Romeo Romeo & SoJo)

Heat Two is Vanda Thieves, Taco Kuiper and Lilium and Heather Monroe, and

Heat Three is Maya Ex, Pompey Fress, Izzy Inyette and @Johnny Cocksville!

Featuring regular (and spectacular) judges like: Freida Commitment, Randy Roy, Elle Diablo, Bae Lamour and more, including special guest judges Minnie Taur, Lazy Susan, Ruby Slippers, Cerulean, Dazza and Keif, and RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 1 Winner, Kita Mean.For more info go to the Drag Legacy Instagram.

When:

Heats 1–3: 2pm–4pm, 13, 20, 27 August, 2023

Semi Final: 2pm–4pm, 3 September, 2023

Grand Final: 8pm–10pm, 6 October, 2023

Where: Bar Howler, 7–11 Dawson Street, Brunswick

Tickets:

Heat One: $31.62–$48.45

Heat Two: $31.62–$48.45

Heat Three: $31.62–$48.45

Semi Final: $31.62–$48.45

Grand Final: $33–$51

Accessibility: Howler is wheelchair accessible.