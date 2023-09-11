CARABINERS Queer Variety Night

Melbourne Scene What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
September 11, 2023
CARABINERS Queer Variety Night

What’s better than a big queer party? A big queer, accessible and inclusive party with some of Melbourne/Naarm’s hottest acts performing as you dance the whole night long to the tunes of DJ Charlie xsxc! Come along dressed in your finest denim and enjoy performances by your host Victoria Bitter, live music by Komang, Comedy by Sez and Charlie Lewin, and Burlesque by Kitty Obsidian.

This event will be AUSLAN interpreted by Sasha C and Sasha B, with limited free tickets available for d/Deaf/HoH or Disabled and First Nations, Refugee and Asylum Seekers.

When: September 30, 2023, 8 pm–11 pm
Where: Mamma Chen’s, 42A Albert Street, Footscray
Tickets: Early Bird $10–$18
Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible (video available), free entry for support workers on shift, seats available in the bandroom, strictly no use of strobe lighting and earplugs will be available.

 

