The Australian Football League (AFL) has replaced its logo outside league headquarters with a sign reading “yes” in support of marriage equality.
Chief Executive of the AFL, Gillon McLachlan, has long been on the record in support of marriage equality in Australia.
In a report several years ago by the Sydney Morning Herald, McLachlan said that football had a zero tolerance policy for discrimination.
“The AFL will keep saying no matter how many times it takes, that our game does not tolerate discrimination in any forms, be that sexual identity, gender, race, or religious views,” he said.
“We also support the position of marriage equality for all people.
“This matter is a serious issue for many young gay people, in terms of how they are treated in the wider community, and football leaders such as myself will continue to say that we do not tolerate it, and will continue to push for a change in behaviour from all sections of society.”
The postal survey on marriage equality is currently underway, with millions of Australian receiving ballots in the mail to vote on whether the law should be changed to allow same-sex and gender people to marry.
It's a big YES from the @AFL.
New look at @AFL house this morning. #VoteYes #loveislove
not to many supporters wouldn’t be happy about the AFL move to promote the yes campaign lucky we love our footy .