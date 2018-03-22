—

Conservative commentator Piers Akerman has been criticised for an opinion piece blaming the gay community for child sexual abuse.

In the column for The Spectator, Akerman called on the gay community to apologise for sexual abuse and suggested that Sydney’s Mardi Gras pay compensation to victims.

He referred to statistics from the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse.

“One apparently obvious inference from the report’s statistics is that it is mainly boys who are victims (63.6 per cent) and it is mainly adult men who are the perpetrators (92.8 per cent male, and 83.8 per cent adult),” he wrote.

“In short, child abuse in institutions seems to be committed mainly by homosexual men, preying on vulnerable and disturbed children displaced from their own families.”

Akerman compared the situation to the Stolen Generations of First Nations Australians, and called for an apology from the gay community as a whole to people who were abused as children in institutions.

“Perhaps [Sydney Mardi Gras] could underwrite the redress program,” he wrote.

“Or was the whole thing just a distraction from the real issue of child abuse in dysfunctional Aboriginal communities and broken homes?

“Wealthy homosexuals and corporations generously supported the homosexual marriage lobby earlier this year but like the ABC, show no appetite for exposing or indeed even recognising the reality of homosexual abuse in institutions.”

The piece does not discuss statistics showing LGBTI people are far more likely than their cis heterosexual counterparts to be the victims of sexual assault and abuse.

Akerman’s take has been poorly received.

Social media users called the opinion piece “disgusting” and “maybe the most vile thing he’s ever written”.

“I cannot roll my eyes hard enough,” wrote one person.

“He should retract it and then resign,” suggested another.

Akerman is no stranger to controversy and made his feelings about the gay community clear during the marriage equality debate, when he wrote a series of columns accusing the Yes campaign of everything from hypocrisy to bullying.

i'm not going to link to a spectator article but fuck me, piers akerman suggesting that gay men need to 'take responsibility' and collectively apologise for all instances of child sexual abuse in australia is maybe the most vile thing he's ever written pic.twitter.com/NuBnVtkGMV — a (@allisongallaghr) March 20, 2018

Piers Akerman can fuck off to whatever festy circle of hell most befits a man of his stature https://t.co/TcwJM8gLN7 — this is clem fandango can you hear me (@raena) March 20, 2018

Just catching up on today's bullshit.

Fuck you Piers Akerman you big gross bitch. — Phil (@MrPhilQ) March 20, 2018

WHAT…..this guy always was a f***wit, but this just plain BS, and he should retract it & then resign….totally out of touch — 🇦🇺mikeaubrey🏳️‍🌈 (@mikeaubrey2) March 20, 2018

I cannot roll my eyes hard enough — Joshua Badge 🏳️‍🌈 (@joshuabadge) March 20, 2018