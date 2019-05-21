—

The popular LGBTIQ+ podcast The Gays Are Revolting has reached 250,000 listens on the eve of its 50th episode.

The podcast – hosted by Thomas Jaspers, Mykiii Rangi, Kyle Dowsett, and Luke Forester – explores topical LGBTIQ+ news and current affairs, featuring guests such as Joel Creasey and RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Thorgy Thor.

The hosts have been praised for their honest approach to serious issues affecting the LGBTIQ+ community such as body positivity and mental health, but also provide a healthy dose of “smutty lovemaking stories and trivial pop culture nonsense” to keep things entertaining.

Founder of Lipp Media, Dan Gregg, said he’s overwhelmed by the response to The Gays Are Revolting, a Lipp production.

“We put our little queer hearts and souls into these episodes and we’re still pretty overwhelmed by how much listeners have connected with it,” he said.

“The Gays Are Revolting has turned into a real community where G’s in our LGBTIQ+ community try to be the best G’s they can be.

“As four cis-men, the hosts try to expand their worldview [by] considering the experiences of every member of the queer community, helping listeners become queer advocates the LGBTIQ+ community can be proud of.”

Gregg added that the team get daily messages from listeners in remote areas saying how much they identify with the hosts.

“The show has become an essential part of the listener’s connection to the queer community, which is beautiful to hear,” he said.

The Gays Are Revolting premiered their first sold-out live show in Melbourne in 2019 as part of Midsumma Festival, announcing their second Melbourne show for July 19th, 2019 at Brunswick Mechanics Institute.

They’ve also launched a Patreon page where listeners can access weekly bonus episodes in return for a small monthly subscription.

The show is available for free on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.