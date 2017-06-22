THE Footy Show panel member and retired AFL player Sam Newman has come under fire for transphobic comments he made on last night’s show.
“I know who he… it is, I do,” Newman said.
The audience then laughed, prompting Newman to mock Jenner further.
“Oh well what is she, is it he or she now… still got the-?
“Is it transgender is it, or what is it?”
Members of the LGBTI community and their allies have since taken to social media to condemn the Channel 9 program along with Newman’s comments.
“Sam Newman is a relic of the past and his jokes are ugly, mean-spirited and out of step with the majority of Australians,” advocate and Victoria’s Young Australian of the Year Jason Ball said.
“It’s no wonder that the AFL Footy Show’s audience has halved over the past decade.”
Absolutely seething @AFLFootyShow @Channel9 Get these vile bullies off our screen! They are never held accountable. I will NOT let this sit pic.twitter.com/gOtCvcPMTD
— Angie Greene (@Ange_Greene) June 21, 2017
Trans ppl have one of the lowest rates of participation in sport- This only pushes them further away, this is not a joke, this is bullying.
— james lolicato (@lolicj) June 21, 2017
“Absolutely seething @AFLFootyShow @Channel9, get these vile bullies off our screen! They are never held accountable. I will NOT let this sit,” tweeted ally Angie Greene.
“Trans ppl have one of the lowest rates of participation in sport – this only pushes them further away, this is not a joke, this is bullying,” tweeted James Lolicato.
“Just another in a long line of pathetic attempts at humour by @AFLFootyShow, show is not funny, entertaining or informative,” tweeted Dave Watson.
© Star Observer 2017 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans* and intersex (LGBTI) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.
Sam, honestly you are like some old dinosaur, only difference between Ms Jenner and yourself is that if your plastic surgery goes any further you will be wearing your pubes as a beard!! Oh – except for the boobs – hers are probably firmer than yours.
Most sports are entirely binary in their operation. They are also geared to speculate whether any new or ‘different’ ways of operating are some sort of underhanded way to gain an advantage over opponents. Most sports cultures are incapable of being able to make way for trans participation.