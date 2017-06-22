—

THE Footy Show panel member and retired AFL player Sam Newman has come under fire for transphobic comments he made on last night’s show.

The panel were discussing one of the team’s banners over the weekend that had an image of Caitlyn Jenner on it, when Billy Brownless mentioned that she looked like Newman and asked if he knew who she was.

“I know who he… it is, I do,” Newman said.

The audience then laughed, prompting Newman to mock Jenner further.

“Oh well what is she, is it he or she now… still got the-?

“Is it transgender is it, or what is it?”

Members of the LGBTI community and their allies have since taken to social media to condemn the Channel 9 program along with Newman’s comments.

“Sam Newman is a relic of the past and his jokes are ugly, mean-spirited and out of step with the majority of Australians,” advocate and Victoria’s Young Australian of the Year Jason Ball said.

“It’s no wonder that the AFL Footy Show’s audience has halved over the past decade.”

Absolutely seething @AFLFootyShow @Channel9 Get these vile bullies off our screen! They are never held accountable. I will NOT let this sit pic.twitter.com/gOtCvcPMTD — Angie Greene (@Ange_Greene) June 21, 2017

Trans ppl have one of the lowest rates of participation in sport- This only pushes them further away, this is not a joke, this is bullying. — james lolicato (@lolicj) June 21, 2017

“Just another in a long line of pathetic attempts at humour by @AFLFootyShow, show is not funny, entertaining or informative,” tweeted Dave Watson.

Channel 9. Please. Surely … Enough. Sam Newman – Your comments about The Trans Community tonight were disgusting, hurtful and vile. The fact that this was even a segment up for humour is unacceptable A post shared by Stand Up Events (@standupeventsmelbourne) on Jun 21, 2017 at 6:46am PDT