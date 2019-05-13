—

International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT) falls every year on May 17.

The international day, observed in more than 100 countries, celebrates LGBTI identities while raising awareness of discrimination and human rights issues.

This year’s IDAHOBIT will again be marked by events around Australia.

Brisbane

The Powerhouse will host a remembrance gathering on Friday 17 with special guest speakers, a memorial ceremony, lighting of the building and a musical tribute.

Open Doors Youth Service is holding an afternoon picnic in New Farm Park for the LGBTIQAP+ Sistergirl and Brotherboy communities to celebrate our resilience and diversity, create and strengthen connections in community, and share food and games together.

USQ Springfield campus is holding a day of LGBTI celebration with cupcake decorating.

Melbourne

Rotary will host a special evening of celebration and contemplation at St Kilda Town Hall on Friday, featuring Victoria’s Commissioner for Gender and Sexuality Ro Allen and local LGBTI performers.

Dustin Halse MP is hosting a barbecue and afternoon tea in Ringwood, collecting donations for LGBTI charities.

Victoria University Footscray Park campus is holding a free event with sausage sizzle, games, live performances and more.

Inner North Rainbow Playgroup and No Lights No Lycra are holding a family-friendly rooftop disco for the LGBTI community and friends on Saturday 18.

Shepparton

La Trobe University is hosting a free barbecue lunch from 12 to 1:30 pm on Friday.

Warrnambool

The Warrnambool Art Gallery is holding a flag raising and social gathering for IDAHOBIT on Friday evening.

Sydney

Macquarie University is hosting a day of events on Thursday 16, including a bake sale, gender expression and makeup session, drag trivia and queer stories.

The Postgraduate Council UNSW is holding a morning tea on Friday to celebrate the day and to discuss the measures that can be taken to build a great environment which respects and supports the communities independent of race sexuality and gender.

Trans Action Warrang will host a film screening of Criminal Queers at the Red Rattler Theatre next Thursday 23.

Dubbo

ACON is holding a free community barbecue at Macquarie Lions Park from 11 am Friday, featuring an invitation to pledge to stand against bigotry in all its forms as part of a ‘handprint tree’ art piece. Service providers from Dubbo Sexual Health, Orana Support Service, Live Better, Headspace, and more will be present.

Darwin

Charles Darwin University is hosting a free IDAHOBIT event with guest speakers, stalls and cupcakes. This year’s theme is ‘Celebrate the power of love’.

Adelaide

The Queer Society will join Amnesty International on Friday evening to host a community vigil at Elder Park for those who have suffered anti-LGBTI discrimination and hate.

Pride of the South is holding an afternoon event with snacks and speeches at Mick O’Shea’s Irish Pub in Hackham on Sunday 19.

Hobart

Working It Out will host a buffet breakfast with special guest speakers. Ticket sales close at 5 pm today (Monday).