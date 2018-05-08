Rugby star Israel Folau has made another controversial social media post, this time tweeting a link to a sermon speaking against gay people and encouraging repentance.
Folau was earlier this year widely criticised after posting on Instagram that he believed gay people would go to hell and must repent.
“With great love I wanted to share this video in the hope that people watch it and think about it,” Folau posted with the video.
“Jesus is coming back soon and he wants us to turn to him through repentance and baptism in the name of Jesus Christ.
“Please don’t harden your heart.”
The 11-minute video by late US evangelist David Wilkerson calls for sinners to repent, referring to “sexual perversions” and specifically to gay people a number of times.
On homosexuality, the sermon speaks of hell, showing rainbow flags and nightclubs before images of hellfire.
Wilkerson expresses concerns about “tolerance of same-sex marriage” and young people being influenced to be more tolerant of diversity.
After the controversy around Folau’s prior posts about gay people, he avoided sanctions from Rugby Australia but was cautioned to be more sensitive in his social media use.
He has maintained he is not homophobic, but as a Christian includes homosexuality among the sins condemned by the Bible.
With great love i wanted to share this video in the hope that people watch it and think about it. Jesus is coming back soon and he wants us to turn to him through repentance and baptism in the name of Jesus Christ (Acts 2:38) please don't harden your heart https://t.co/PtDoPCQDco
— Israel Folau (@IzzyFolau) May 7, 2018
© Star Observer 2017 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans* and intersex (LGBTI) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.
Christians who go about judging others as sinners are the fucking worst. Their religion specifically tells them not to do this, judge not lest ye be judged, but these holy arseholes can’t help themselves because they’re so desperate to appear superior and sucky.
The bible spends a lot more effort criticising those who take the Lord’s name in vain than it does bagging out the gays (who are roughly on a par with shellfish consumers in the sinning stakes according to Leviticus anyway) so Israel has a lot more praying for forgiveness to do than the gay community he’s so hateful of.