Rugby star Israel Folau has made another controversial social media post, this time tweeting a link to a sermon speaking against gay people and encouraging repentance.

Folau was earlier this year widely criticised after posting on Instagram that he believed gay people would go to hell and must repent.

He yesterday shared a video of a religious sermon called ‘It’s time to get right with God’.

“With great love I wanted to share this video in the hope that people watch it and think about it,” Folau posted with the video.

“Jesus is coming back soon and he wants us to turn to him through repentance and baptism in the name of Jesus Christ.

“Please don’t harden your heart.”

The 11-minute video by late US evangelist David Wilkerson calls for sinners to repent, referring to “sexual perversions” and specifically to gay people a number of times.

On homosexuality, the sermon speaks of hell, showing rainbow flags and nightclubs before images of hellfire.

Wilkerson expresses concerns about “tolerance of same-sex marriage” and young people being influenced to be more tolerant of diversity.

After the controversy around Folau’s prior posts about gay people, he avoided sanctions from Rugby Australia but was cautioned to be more sensitive in his social media use.

He has maintained he is not homophobic, but as a Christian includes homosexuality among the sins condemned by the Bible.

