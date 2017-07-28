—

MARK Latham has suggested Australia should follow the lead of US President Donald Trump to ban transgender people from the military, referring to trans women as “blokes in dresses” in the process.

Latham appeared on The Bolt Report defending Trump’s decision, Out in Perth has reported. Host Andrew Bolt criticised him for the transphobic language he used.

“There has been a trend over the last 10 or 20 years, right around the western world to say that people in the army just weren’t military warriors, they had to be social justice warriors, they had to be doing things on the basis of diversity and inclusion—which is all code for social engineering right through the defence forces,” Latham said.

“Trump has swept that all aside in saying that not every single institution in society needs to be subject to the leftist agenda of social engineering, diversity and inclusion.”

Bolt argued that gender or trans status shouldn’t affect a person’s ability to do their job.

Latham suggested trans woman soldiers would be unable to do certain tasks, such as searching women in war zones, because they would be considered “a bloke in a dress”.

“The man dressed as a woman certainly can’t do it,” said Latham.

Bolt interrupted to correct Latham, pointing out that trans women are women.

“But they’re not men dressed as women… they’re women who once were classified as men, and they’re women now,” said Bolt.