Model and columnist Fiona Falkiner and sports reporter Hayley Willis have announced their engagement via Instagram.
“She asked and I said yes,” posted Falkiner, with a photo of the diamond engagement ring.
“I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you Fee,” Willis posted.
“To everyone who made this incredibly perfect moment possible — Our friends @the_moso_life [resort] for helping me plan it, our chef turned videographer Clifford who captured it perfectly, and to the locals who set off fireworks as we came back to the resort! Thank you all so much, I am forever grateful xxx.”
Falkiner was similarly thrilled, posting, “So much to smile about today! I am truly blessed and the luckiest girl in the world!!”
She told news.com.au that from the couple’s first date she knew they had a special connection.
“Every moment we spent together after that just got better and better,” said Falkiner.
“I am so incredibly lucky, I get to spend the rest of my life with the kindest, most beautiful human being I have ever met.
“She is my soulmate and makes me happy every day.”
Falkiner and Willis marched with Star Observer in this year’s Sydney Mardi Gras parade.
“The moment I realised there is a day that celebrates people coming together and celebrating equality was a pretty special feeling and I couldn’t wait to get more involved,” Falkiner said.
The couple have yet to announce a wedding date.
