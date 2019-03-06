—

Homophobic, transphobic flyers have allegedly been distributed in the Sydney suburbs of Hurstville and Campsie ahead of the NSW election this month.

The flyers, which are written in Chinese and Arabic alongside translations in broken English, instruct locals not to vote for Labor “if you do not want your children become homosexuality”.

They were previously distributed in Georges River, Bayside, Canterbury-Bankstown and Strathfield areas during the marriage equality postal survey, and were referred to the NSW Electoral Commission at the time.

With “DO NOT VOTE LABOR” emblazoned at the top, the flyers bear cartoon images of same-sex couples, some engaged in sex acts together – as well as one male figure masturbating.

“If you want to protect your family value and future,” the flyer, which was posted on the r/Sydney forum on Reddit, gives as another reason.

“If you do not want the children have 63 genders,” it reads.

It also tells voters do avoid casting their ballot for Labor “If you do not want your children to learn how to sponke their monkeys.”

While a majority of Hurstville residents identified as having ‘No Religion’ at the last census, while in Campsie nearly 40 per cent of residents identify as of Christian affiliation.

Both suburbs have a high migrant population, and are part of the electorates that some suggested the Yes campaign neglected during the marriage equality postal survey.

Hurstville is part of both the Banks (45 per cent Yes, 55 per cent No) and Barton (44 per cent Yes, 55 per cent No) electorates, represented by Liberal MP David Coleman and Labor MP Linda Burney respectively.

Part of Campsie also falls in the Barton electorate, while also crossing into Watson, which is represented by longtime Labor MP Tony Burke and returned the second-lowest Yes vote in the country at 30 per cent.

Chris Minns, the Labor MP for Kogarah, told 9News that he had once again referred the materials to the electoral commission for being illegally distributed.

At the time of their initial distribution, linguists noted that while the Chinese on the poster contained no major problems, the English and Arabic translations were inaccurate.