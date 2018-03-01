—

Former Australian Christian Lobby (ACL) head Lyle Shelton has attacked a community drag event on Twitter, but it has only helped with promotion.

The free Life’s a Drag show, featuring local legend Maxi Shield, is on tomorrow in Sydney’s Pitt Street Mall.

The event is to celebrate the 40annual Sydney Mardi Gras and the diversity of the community.

Shelton, who recently left the ACL to join Cory Bernardi’s Australian Conservatives party, called the event “porn” and lamented for “children’s innocence”.

Queensland ACL director Wendy Francis first tweeted about the drag show, saying, “A non-ticketed event in a busy public space does not allow anyone walking in that area to avoid what is expected to be highly sexualised adult entertainment.”

Francis and Shelton’s fears for the children of Sydney have been overwhelmingly met with amusement.

“Surely, this is the point where you reveal to the people of Australia that you have been taking the piss this whole time?” tweeted one person.

“Lyle, you’re a dill of breathtaking proportions,” replied another.

Coalition for Marriage parody account @CFMarriage pointed out that the conservative figures had done little more than promote the event.

“Hi Lyle, we just received an email from Maxi thanking you and Wendy for the ongoing publicity for this event,” they wrote.

“Most people know about it from Wendy and yourself posting this link.”

The free drag and entertainment show is happening from noon to 1pm this Friday, in the Pitt Street Mall between Zara and Nespresso.

Westfield's 'adult only' trend – A non-ticketed event in a busy public space does not allow anyone walking in that area to avoid what is expected to be highly sexualised adult entertainment. Bad form @WestfieldAU https://t.co/Ok1vv23igI — Wendy Francis (@wendyjoyfrancis) February 27, 2018

When porn, 🏳️‍🌈& big business get together, children’s innocence loses. https://t.co/oR2yLzIUEp — Lyle Shelton (@LyleShelton) February 27, 2018

Lyle have you seen the show? It’s a drag show, not a pornography event. Two different things. Your imagination is running amok again — jj (@wait4itto) February 27, 2018

Lyle, you're a dill of breathtaking proportions..outdoing the Rev Fred! — Duncan McNab (@DuncanMcNab) February 28, 2018

Surely, this is the point where you reveal to the people of Australia that you have been taking the piss this whole time? — Steve Coughlan (@SteveInSunbury) February 27, 2018

Hi Lyle, we just received an email from Maxi thanking you & Wendy for the ongoing publicity for this event – apparently Westfield have been a bit lax with their promotion, so most people know about it from Wendy & yourself posting this link. https://t.co/IOTh0NKMEy — CoalitionForMarriage (@CFMarriage) February 28, 2018