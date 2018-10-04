—

Robyn Kennedy, a Mardi Gras ’78er, CAMP Inc. member and an LGBTI advocate for four decades, was named Community Hero at last night’s 2018 Honour Awards in Sydney.

The awards were given out at ACON’s gala event at the Ivy Ballroom, recognising the contributions of individuals and organisations the LGBTI community in New South Wales.

The Equality Campaign and the Human Rights Law Centre shared the Community Organisation award for their work in achieving marriage equality last year.

Sydney’s Sax Fetish received the Business Award, while artist Kim Leutwyler was honoured with the Visual Arts Award.

Dr Allison Bielawski received the Health & Wellbeing Award for her work providing care for the LGBTI community for more than 20 years, while David Crawford received the first ever HIV Hero Award for decade of service providing care to people living with HIV both as a registered nurse and now through Positive Life NSW.

Shirleene Robinson took home the Media Award for her work as a prominent chronicler of Australia’s LGBTI history, most recently in the form of a co-authored book on LGBTI people in the military.

Legendary entertainer Mark Trevorrow was named winner of the Arts & Entertainment Award for his dazzling work as Bob Downe and for significant contributions to the community.

The Young Achiever Award was given to Bayvick Lawrence for his work as a spokesperson for LGBTI Pacific Islander youth through his work in fashion design in Fiji and Australia.

As previously announced, the prestigious President’s Award was awarded to CAMP Inc. and its members for their pioneering efforts at raising awareness of LGBTI issues and campaigning for recognition on a national scale.

Watch video of Kennedy accepting her Community Hero Award below: