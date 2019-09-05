—

The DIVA team are delighted to announce the one and only Trevor Ashley will be inducted into the DIVA Hall of Fame at The DIVA Awards on 16 September 2019.

The DIVA Hall of Fame is an important record of the performers and industry players who have made a significant impact on the Sydney Drag Industry and the broader entertainment scene – their legacy lives on.

Trevor burst onto the scene through his drag queen alter ego Cleopatra Coupe as Columbia in Rocky The Drag Show at the Imperial Hotel in 2002. Playing the Usherette at the beginning, he insisted on singing it live and it was such a great way to start the show as many people hadn’t seen drag queens singing live in Australia.

Under the guidance of his mentor Mitzi Macintosh he was part of an ensemble that created legendary shows at that pub, still used as a yardstick of excellence. Mitzi remembers him helping to put the shows together (he taught himself to edit so he could film and produce all the videos for Sound of Music) each time trying to convince her he should be the lead. She was young, pretty, confident and destined to be a star.

Trevor has been much more than a drag artist from the very beginning, when he won the 1998 Sydney Cabaret Convention, and has always created his own work. He won the 2005 DIVA Variety Award for his own show, Pop Princess 2, and it’s here that the Award records list the dual winners of Trevor Ashley/Cleopatra Coupe. Trevor had outgrown Cleo and the rest, as they say, is history.

Trevor has four DIVA Variety Awards, the most of any other performer, including 2009 when he added Show of the Year for Gentlemen Prefer Blokes and Entertainer of the Year.

We have watched with great pride the acclaim bestowed him in the big musicals, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert: The Musical, Hairspray and Les Mis.

But it is in the works of his own creations that he truly shines including, Fat Swan (2012 DIVA Variety Award and Helpmann nominee), Little Orphan TrAshley, Diamonds Are For Trevor (Helpmann nominee), I’m Every Woman (Sydney Theatre Award – Best Cabaret), The Bodybag – The Panto and the big hits Liza (on an E) and Liza’s Back! (is broken), shows which have taken him around Australia and the world.

Significant indeed!

Trevor Ashley said on receiving the invitation, “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be inducted into the DIVA Hall of Fame.”

“Drag has been such an important part of my life and provided me with so many highlights, both on and offstage. Being a part of Sydney’s Drag and LGBTQI community has been one of the most special aspects of my life. This is a true honour.”

While we know there will be much more applause, many standing ovations and industry awards to come – his Sydney drag sisters, his DIVA family, his fans and his community want to envelop him in our praise, admiration and our love.

We all stand, shriek and salute Trevor Ashley – our 2019 DIVA Hall of Fame inductee.