—

A One Nation candidate has deleted a YouTube video after drawing criticism for his comments against gay people and women.

Stuart Bonds, candidate for Hunter, was filmed commenting, “The only thing worse than a gay person with power is a woman.

“I don’t have a woman boss and I don’t have a gay boss, and there’s a reason for that.”

The video was on a family YouTube page run by his tattoo model wife Sini Ariell, and removed days after the election was called, Nine News has reported.

Bonds said he is “absolutely not” a homophobe or misogynist, but when asked if he regretted his comments, answered “No, no, no.”

Pauline Hanson declined to comment on whether she still supports Bonds.

One Nation candidates have a history of headline-grabbing homophobic comments.

In 2017, several candidates landed in hot water for their remarks about gay people.

Tracey Bell-Henselin, then the party’s Glasshouse candidate, made a series of comments of Facebook attacking gay people, claiming that “LGBTI is out to destroy families” and calling the gay community “the real manipulating bigot”.

Hanson defended Bell-Henselin at the time, saying her comments had been taken out of context.

The incident followed One Nation’s dumping of Bundamba candidate Shan Ju Lin for homophobic online comments.

The party’s former candidate for Currumbin, Andy Semple, resigned after refusing to delete a tweet joking about the “Pink Mafia”.

Michelle Meyers, the One Nation candidate for Bateman in WA, was criticised and ridiculed the same year for accusing gay people of using Nazi-style mind control techniques.