The festivities of Mardi Gras have come and gone, but there’s just as much going on during this year’s Sydney Pride Festival.

From attending bottomless brunches to hitting the bar scene, the June festival has it all. And to help build the momentum, why not head out in your very own Pride outfit?

As one of the largest online gay clothing stores in the U.S., Differio is helping gay communities all over the world prepare for Pride with a trendy range of clothes, shoes, and accessories.

Their gay apparel isn’t what you’d necessarily expect from a menswear shop that carries Pride-inspired merchandise. As much as we appreciate t-shirts with LGBT slogans, there are also times when a basic tee just doesn’t cut it, especially for a gay circuit party.

Differio’s gay fashion collection is the kind of stylish menswear you could wear regardless of whether it’s Pride month or not, like men’s rompers and gym meggings. Besides, shouldn’t gay fashion clothing be something you can wear all year round?

If you’re looking for an online gay store with Pride-outfit ideas, you’ll want to check out these not-to-be-missed, gay menswear items on Differio.

Men’s Rompers

There’s a reason for all the hype around men’s rompers. They’re comfortable enough for walking in a Pride march, yet stylish enough for hitting the after-party scene.

The patterned male rompers on Differio are designed in comfortable stretch cotton with a slim fit that hugs the body right where you want it to. Unlike some men’s rompers, these also come with a zipper fly for convenience.

Utility Kilts

If you’re ever bored of pants, a utility kilt is the next best alternative. It’s really the cargo pockets that make a utility kilt so different and modern from traditional Scottish and Irish kilts. As for which kilts are best suited for Pride outfits, this rainbow utility kilt is finished with a rainbow-coloured skirt. Need we say more?

Graphic Meggings

A popular item in gay apparel, men’s leggings are known by many names – meggings, tights, and compression pants. Another cool alternative for conventional men’s pants, these rainbow leggings are designed with a touch of brightly coloured, aerodynamic graphics.

Meggings make the perfect gay Pride outfits for any sports event, but they look just as sexy when worn with casual streetwear tees.

Short Sleeve Jumpsuits

A men’s fashion jumpsuit will definitely boost your gay clothing collection. Similar to men’s rompers, the men’s jumpsuit has the same one-piece design, but with longer pants. Available in red, white, and black, Differio’s newest short-sleeve jumpsuits are finished with a drawstring waist and polo collar for effortlessly cool vibes.

Men’s Enhancing Underwear

For guys that want to look their absolute best in gay fashion, men’s enhancing underwear can actually make a big difference. We’re digging this men’s butt-enhancing underwear by Discreet Joe because of its no-show design and removable pads, so you can still wear them like normal boxer briefs. It’s also another way to support gay underwear brands like Maskulo, Gregg Homme, and Modus Vivendi.