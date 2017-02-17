—

Still from the opening night film I Am Michael.

THE Melbourne Queer Film Festival has officially launched its 2017 program.

This year’s festival will boast 94 sessions across three venues: 47 narrative feature films, 15 feature documentaries, and 11 shorts packages.

It will feature acclaimed films from some of the world’s biggest queer film awards, along with some unmissable classics and a program of panels, workshops, and special events.

The opening night film this year will be I Am Michael, the compelling and powerful story of Michael Glatze (James Franco), a celebrated queer theorist and gay activist who became an anti-gay Christian pastor following a mysterious health scare.

Some highlights in the international feature program also include Suicide Kale, the hilarious and quirky indie comedy about a mysterious note and a very awkward lunch.

The tense Brazilian drama Don’t Call Me Son will also be screened, a film about a young man revelling in exploring different gender expressions, and The Pass, which features Russell Tovey as a closeted young soccer player.

A favourite at Frameline Film Festival last year, the dynamic and inspirational Kiki will also screen during this year’s festival.

The acclaimed documentary follows the queer and trans ball scene of New York City.

And to close out the festival this year the smart comedy Women Who Kill will be screened.

The film follows Brooklynites Morgan and her ex Jean, who are true-crime podcasters obsessed with female serial killers. As Morgan plunges into a new relationship, suspicions emerge and together they ask, could her new partner be a murderer or is Morgan just afraid of what it means to be in a relationship?

Aside from the best in LGBTI cinema, the festival will also play host to a number of film panels, workshops, and a free installation screening of Australian short film Adult at the Testing Grounds.

The festival will run from March 16 – 27.

To browse the 2017 program and to book your tickets click here.