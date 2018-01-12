—

Melbourne Rotarians will make history at this year’s Midsumma Pride March by marching alongside the LGBTI community for the very first time.

Donning pink vests with rainbow hearts, they will march behind the Rotary Club of Prahran banner, making it the first club in Australia to take part in Pride.

Last year’s Young Australian of the Year for Victoria, Jason Ball, will join them in the march.

“Rotary clubs were once seen as for old white men, but the modern Rotary really does reflect the communities it serves, and I’m proud to be part of this exciting movement,” he said.

“The organisation has a long history of community involvement and service as well as an open door for people of all races, religions, abilities, vocations, sexualities, and gender identities.”

Ball added that since joining Rotary, he had been embraced by club members of all ages and from all walks of life and that their willingness to take part in Pride only showed how inclusive the movement is today.

“It’s just so heartening to see Rotarians from all over Victoria coming out in bright colours to march in Pride and show that Rotary really is for everyone with a heart,” he said.



Midsumma’s Pride March will take place on Sunday 28 January. If you’d like to march in the Rotary Prahran cohort or for more information visit: www.rotaryprahran.org.au or the Rotary Prahran Facebook page.