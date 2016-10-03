—

Nine community organisations have become the inaugural recipients of the Victorian Government’s LGBTI multicultural grants, sharing in over $500,000 of funding.

The grants are the first of their kind in Australia, aimed at increasing awareness and service provision across the state’s culturally diverse LGBTI communities.

The grant recipients this year include: Muslims for Progressive Values, La Trobe University, North Richmond Community Health Centre, the Greek Welfare Society (PRONIA), the Australian GLBTQ Multicultural Council, Switchboard Victoria, Drummond Street Services, Marhaba, and JOY 94.9.

Minister for Multicultural Affairs Robin Scott said the grants will help organisations with added financial support.

“These grants will provide LGBTI communities and organisations with the extra support they need to ensure Victorians live free from discrimination, no matter their background,” he said.

“Sexual and gender diversity is found amongst people of all faith and backgrounds, and just as we respect and celebrate cultural and religious diversity, we respect the diversity of gender and sexuality in our community.”

Minister for Equality Martin Foley believes sexual, gender, and cultural diversity should all be celebrated with no barriers.

“Strong communities should value and celebrate a range of differences,” he said.

“There should be no barrier to diverse genders and sexualities being counted and celebrated as part of our diverse multicultural community.”

The grants were announced earlier this year in an effort to ensure LGBTI communities and organisations were more inclusive of people from culturally diverse backgrounds.

The grants were managed through the Community Harmony Grant and Capacity Building and Participation programs.