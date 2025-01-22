Victoria Police Withdraw From Midsumma Pride March

Victoria Police have withdrawn from Melbourne’s Midsumma pride march after organisers announced officers would only be permitted to march if they were not in uniform.

The new policy, which was announced on Tuesday, was not exclusive to police, but applied to all participants. Midsumma organisers consulted Victoria Police and Victorian Government representatives for many months before the decision was made.

“Many members of our LGBTQIA+ communities, especially the most vulnerable within our communities, experience trauma in their lives, which impact upon them today,” organisers said. “Whilst triggers are unique to individuals, trauma-informed practice prioritises safety and seeks to remove, where practical, common triggers identified as barriers to diverse community engagement.

“This trauma-informed approach is a result of ongoing consultation and dialogue with LGBTQIA+ community groups and key stakeholders.”

The requirement does not affect youth or community sporting groups, and workplace signage, logos or insignia on informal wear is still permitted.

A spokesperson for Victoria police said that the decision prompted them to withdraw from the march, which is due to take place on February 2.

“Unfortunately, Victoria police will not be taking part in this year’s pride march,” the spokesperson said. “We had asked organisers for permission to march in uniform without tactical equipment as in previous years but this was declined.”

The spokesperson said only allowing police to participate in plain clothes was “a backwards step for inclusion, especially for our LGBTIQA+ employees who simply want to celebrate being their authentic selves.”

The spokesperson confirmed that uniformed police would still attend the event to maintain community safety.

In a statement to Star Observer, a spokesperson for Midsumma said “we welcome all LGBTQIA+ community members and allies, to participate, providing all conditions of entry are met.

“We are disappointed in the decision by Victoria Police not to participate but respect the rights of any group who may choose not to participate.”

Police presence at pride remains controversial

The decision comes after group of 50 protestors clashed with the police contingent at the pride march last year, chanting “all cops are bastards” and “cops kill queers”.

Multiple groups called for a boycott of Midsumma, on the basis that the organisation “chose to facilitate police participation” over community safety.

Transgender Victoria announced their decision to withdraw from the pride march, saying that the safety and wellbeing of the communities they represent must be prioritised.

“TGV has a long-standing commitment to advocating for improvements in police systems and practices,” CEO Dr Son Vivienne said in a statement. “A recent community forum and survey conducted by TGV have confirmed a deep and pervasive discontent among TGD people regarding their interactions with and treatment by Victoria Police.

“We urge Victoria Police to commit to systemic reform pertinent to pride, protest, public safety and TGD human rights, including comprehensive cultural sensitivity education and steps towards nuanced and gender affirming data collection.”

Multiple motions to ban the NSW Police Force from the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade were raised at the 2024 AGM, and although they all failed, organisers say it’s only a matter of time before police are banned from the parade.