NSW Deputy Premier Prue Car Visits Qtopia With Sydney High School Students

Deputy Premier of New South Wales, Prue Car, visited Qtopia Sydney today to witness firsthand the impact of its education programs aimed at fostering awareness, inclusion, and advocacy in schools across NSW.

Qtopia Sydney has been collaborating with the NSW Department of Education for the past two years to develop programs that align with the curriculum while also offering additional initiatives that support LGBTQIA+ identity and advocacy.

These programs ensure that all young people, including those in regional areas, have access to learning about LGBTQIA+ history and its continued relevance.

During her visit, Deputy Premier Prue Car engaged with students from Sydney Secondary College Blackwattle Bay Campus, who were participating in Qtopia Sydney’s curriculum-linked program, Identity, Community, Connection.

She also toured Qtopia Sydney’s exhibition spaces, gaining insight into how the centre’s immersive learning opportunities help students connect with the past and present struggles of the LGBTQIA+ community.

A key part of this discussion focused on legacy, highlighted by the students’ participation in the Rainbow Shoelace Project.

The Deputy Premier also expressed her support for Qtopia Sydney’s regional education programs, acknowledging their vital role in rural schools where LGBTQIA+ students often have limited support services.

Greg Fisher, CEO of Qtopia Sydney, emphasised the significance of these initiatives, stating:

“For two years, we’ve worked with the Department of Education to develop programs that not only link to the curriculum but also offer valuable learning experiences outside of it. These initiatives support inclusion, identity and advocacy, ensuring students—particularly in regional areas—have access to essential conversations about belonging and community. Seeing students here today, engaging with this history, is a powerful fulfillment of Qtopia Sydney’s purpose.”

“In this place, shaped by the 78ers, we are reminded that this was—and still is—a place of advocacy. The freedoms we have today are a direct result of their courage. From having had all three levels of government acknowledge the importance of sharing our community’s stories to now be standing in such a historic space alongside the Deputy Premier and students today marks a powerful moment in continuing that legacy” he continued.

Alex Greenwich MP was also in attendance for the visit was excited to share the important work with Ms Car.

“The Deputy Premier saw firsthand the power of Qtopia Sydney’s work in education—sharing the history of our community, empowering young people to create change, and fostering tolerance across NSW.”

“Her visit, on the two-year anniversary of the formation of the Minns Government, highlights just how important Qtopia Sydney and the LGBTQIA+ community are to the NSW Government.”

Prue Car herself acknowledged the significance of Qtopia Sydney’s work and the collaboration between schools, Qtopia and the government.

“Just over a year ago, the Minns Labor Government officially opened this important institution in conjunction with Federal and local governments.

“Today, I had the great pleasure to see first-hand the great work that schools and Qtopia Sydney are doing together to promote inclusivity.”