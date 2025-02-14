NSW’s First LGBTQ+ Health Centre to Open in March 2025

Sydney is set to welcome its first dedicated LGBTQ+ health centre, with the Kaleido Health Centre opening its doors in late March 2025.

Located in the Belltower building on Gadigal land in South Eveleigh, this state-of-the-art facility will provide inclusive and integrated health care tailored specifically for LGBTQ+ people and their families across New South Wales.

LGBTQ+ Health Centre A First For NSW

The newly refurbished interior of the heritage-listed Belltower building has been designed to foster a modern and welcoming environment while maintaining its historical character.

Kaleido Health Centre will offer a wide range of essential services, including general practice, sexual health services, mental health support, gender-affirming health care, drug and alcohol interventions, and cancer screening.

On launch, six general practitioners will be available at the centre, and registrations for initial services are already open online via the Kaleido Health website: kaleidohealth.org.au.

Michael Woodhouse, CEO of ACON and Interim CEO of Kaleido Health, emphasised the necessity of the centre:

“ACON established the Kaleido Health Centre because our communities deserve the highest level of care designed by us, for us. Too often we hear stories of people who say they can’t find safe, welcoming care that understands their lives. Kaleido Health will provide integrated care specifically designed to meet the needs of LGBTQ+ people and their families, across a wide range of health services, accessible state-wide.”

Daniel McCarthy, Kaleido’s Clinical Services Lead, highlighted the centre’s commitment to inclusivity and support:

“Kaleido Health Centre was created to be more than just a health service—it’s a safe, inclusive, and affirming space where LGBTQ+ people in New South Wales can access high-quality, integrated care tailored to their unique needs. Our hope for Kaleido is that it becomes a trusted and essential part of the community, where people feel seen, respected, and supported in every aspect of their health journey.”

The centre is a key initiative under the NSW Government’s LGBTIQ+ Health Strategy 2022-2027, backed by $4.2 million in funding.

Woodhouse expressed gratitude for the support of the NSW Government and Health Minister Ryan Park, as well as other key partners, including Sydney Local Health District, Central and Eastern Sydney Primary Health Network, and St Vincent’s Health Network Sydney.

As part of its community outreach, the Kaleido team will host a stall at Mardi Gras Fair Day in Victoria Park on Sunday, 16 February, where attendees can register and learn more about the centre’s services.

Additionally, a Community Open Day will be held ahead of the centre’s grand opening, offering visitors a firsthand look at the facility and its offerings.

For more information, to subscribe to updates, or to register for services, visit kaleidohealth.org.au.