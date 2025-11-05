Police Release Photos Of People Suspected Of Homophobic Laird Vandalism

Victoria Police have released images of two men wanted in relation to a spate of homophobic and antisemitic vandalism across two LGBTQIA+ venues in Melbourne earlier this year, including at heritage-listed pub, The Laird.

On Wednesday morning, detectives from Moorabbin Crime Investigation Unit released CCTV and images of two men they believe may be able to assist as they continue their investigation.

The images come several months after police first released images of individuals believed to be “persons of interest” in the case.

Police say the pair used stencils to spray paint antisemitic signs at six locations in Elsternwick and two locations in Abbotsford on Sunday 6 July, first vandalising the wall of a building in Selwyn Street just before 1am, followed by by glass windows of two restaurants on Glen Huntly Road.

It’s believed the men then got into a blue station wagon with two horizontal roof racks at about 1.25am. CCTV from a short time later shows the men spray painting the glass window of a vacant shop, a bus stop, and two antisemitic signs in gardens on Glen Huntly Road.

The same men are then believed to have travelled to Abbotsford, where they spray painted a sign on adult retail store Eagle Leather, and an antisemitic sign with homophobic writing underneath at The Laird, the latter captured on CCTV.

Police said the first man is perceived to be Caucasian, and was wearing a black bucket hat, black and white balaclava, black and grey checkered shirt, black pants and black shoes.

The second man is described to have a solid build and was wearing a black baseball cap, black ski mask, black rain jacket, black top, blue denim jeans, black gloves and black shoes.

Investigators are also looking into a criminal damage where the same stencil has been used to spray paint at the Croydon Railway Station in May, 2025.

“This culture of hate is growing”, says Commissioner

The owners of The Laird discovered the graffiti after they were alerted to its presence by a neighbour on Sunday morning. A Victoria Police spokesperson told the Star Observer the graffiti depicted bushranger Ned Kelly and the “Sonnenrad’ logo,” alongside the words “God hates fags”.

The “Sonnenrad” logo, also known as the “black sun“, is an ancient Nordic symbol that was appropriated by the Nazi party in the 1940s, and is used by neo-Nazis today as a symbol of white supremacy.

In a Facebook post, The Laird told patrons that they had covered the graffiti with pride flags, and would still be opening in the afternoon.

“We had some vandalism overnight that you don’t need to see when coming to relax and hang with friends,” they said.

“Leave it be, City of Yarra graffiti removal are on the case, and they were caught on our security cameras. See you soon.”

Victorian Commissioner for LGBTQIA+ Communities, Joe Ball, condemned the incident at the time, saying the graffiti represented a new wave of attacks on LGBTQIA+ spaces.

“Places meant to be safe havens are being defaced,” he said. “This culture of hate is growing, and we need to stop it at the roots.

“It is all connected: violence, abuse, hate speech. We must stand up for drag storytime, for safe schools and for respectful relationships programmes. These shape how the next generation treats us.

“The same hate appears in fires lit at synagogues, violence against women and anti-migrant rallies.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au