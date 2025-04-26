Protestors And Police Face Off At ‘Let Women Speak’ Anti-Trans Rally In Melbourne

Michael James
April 26, 2025
The footsteps of Melbourne Parliament have again descended into chaos today as the “Let Women Speak” rally speakers faced off with protestors.

Pro-trans activists turned up to the notoriously anti-trans event to protest, with police enacting new laws to attempt to deter neo-nazi’s from attending again.

Fiery scenes at Let Women Speak rally

It was familiar scenes in Melbourne again today as Trans rights protestors clashed with police at the “Let women speak” rally at Melbourne Parliament.

Similar to the protest which occurred in March last year police barricaded the area for the speakers of the rally with had approximately 50 – 100 attendees and at least 100 or more police in attendance.

Planned speakers for the event included Liberal MP Bev McArthur as well as gender-critical feminist writers Julie Szego and Holly Lawford-Smith and West Australian state MP Sophie Moermond.

However hundreds of pro-trans protestors arrived at the event to counter the Let Women Speak rally, as they clashed with police attempting to drown out the speakers.

Protestors chanted, banged drums and even played Kylie Minogue as they marched through the city and descended on the rally which police had heavily barricaded to prevent access.

News reports indicate that some of the protestors were detained by police, one was seen to apparently be injured on the ground and at least one other was pepper sprayed by officers.

However former Animal Justice Party MP Andy Meddick who attended in support of the trans community found himself in a physical altercation.

It is reported Meddick was involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical at the end of the rally that ended with Meddick being pushed over.

While last years protest involved the presence of neo-Nazi’s at the event, it appears they were not in attendance this year, which may have been due to new laws enacted by police.

Yesterday Victoria Police enacted special search and arrest powers ahead of the event in an effort to deter the neo-nazi supporters.

The laws meant that the parliamentary precinct was now a special designated area for eight hours, allowing police to search people for weapons, tell them to remove any face coverings and arrest them if they refuse to leave when directed by police.

“Under the Control of Weapons Act, we have declared the area surrounding Parliament House a designated area for weapon searches. This will provide officers with powers to search people for weapons in the area on the day, as well as allowing police to identify people more easily by requesting they remove any face coverings” Victoria police said in a statement.

Neo-Nazi attendees often cover their faces when attending and shield themselves with anonymity, with these laws seeking to remove that privilege if they did attend.

It was the first time that Victoria police have enacted these powers at a Let Women Speak event, however given the history of the fiery protests at the rallies they felt it necessary this time.

 

 

