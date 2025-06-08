Queensland LGBTQIA+ Alliance Launches New Microgrants Initiative

News Queensland News
Michael James
June 8, 2025
Image: Marchers crossing Victoria Bridge during the Brisbane Pride March. Image: Brisbane Pride Inc./Facebook

Queensland’s LGBTQIA+ communities marked a historic milestone over the weekend with the official launch of the Queensland LGBTQIA+ Alliance, a new peak body designed to amplify queer voices and advocate for inclusion across the state.

The launch, held during the vibrant Rainbow on the Reef Pride Festival in Gladstone, saw the announcement of applications for a Microgrants Program, supporting community led projects that promote visibility and inclusion, especially in remote and regional Queensland.

The Alliance aims to unite community organisations to work collaboratively with government and services to improve outcomes for LGBTQIA+ Queenslanders, particularly in regional and remote areas.

“Have a project idea to uplift and support your local LGBTQIA+ community? The Queensland LGBTQIA+ Alliance Microgrants Program is here to help bring it to life!” they wrote on Facebook over the weekend.

“These grants are designed to back community-led initiatives that build visibility, connection, and inclusion with a strong focus on supporting work in regional and remote Queensland.”

“From Pride celebrations and creative workshops to healing spaces or local campaigns, if it’s community-driven and makes a difference, they want to hear about it!”

Grants of up to $5,000 are available for projects of up to 6 months in duration.

Applicants are encouraged to submit their applications online at www.qldlgbtqia.org.au/microgrants

“Queensland’s first LGBTIQA+ Alliance is a defining milestone in our state’s history,” said inaugural CEO Rebecca Johnson OAM.

“As we embark on this critical work, I look forward to partnering with the Queensland Government, our urban, regional, and remote communities, the Consortium members, and LGBTQIA+ Roundtable members to drive meaningful change” she said.

The LGBTQIA+ Alliance was announced as part of the former Miles Government’s broader Pride in our Communities 2024–2032 strategy, Queensland’s first comprehensive plan for LGBTQIA+ inclusion.

The government at the time committed $1.035 million to support the Alliance, as well as $200,000 in funding to Brisbane Pride. 

Rebecca Reynolds of the Queensland Council for LGBTI Health welcomed the strategy, saying, “This strategy answers the direct call from our Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Intersex, Queer, Asexual, Sistergirl, and Brotherboy communities for a coordinated, whole-of-government LGBTIQA+ strategy.”

More information about the Queensland LGBTQIA+ Alliance can be found at www.qldlgbtqia.org.au.

