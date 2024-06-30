Queensland Government Unveils Landmark LGBTQIA+ Strategy

In a historic move to support the LGBTQIA+ community, the Miles Labor Government has launched “Pride in our Communities 2024 – 2032,” Queensland’s first comprehensive strategy for LGBTQIA+ inclusivity and support.

This initiative promises a future where every LGBTQIA+ individual in Queensland can live authentically, feel included, and be free from discrimination.

The first of its kind in Queensland

Premier Steven Miles emphasised the significance of this groundbreaking strategy, stating, “LGBTQIA+ Queenslanders will always have an ally in me, my government, and the Labor Party. I stand for equality, for equity, and for inclusion – always. This strategy is the first of its kind here in Queensland and seeks to map out how we can work together to improve the lives and experiences of LGBTQIA+ people.”

The strategy’s foundational action plan for 2024-2026 outlines specific steps to be taken over the next two years, supported by an initial investment of $1.035 million to establish the LGBTQIA+ Alliance for Queensland.

This alliance will enhance networking, community building, and advocacy, amplifying LGBTQIA+ voices across the state.

Minister Enoch highlighted the collaborative nature of the strategy, stating, “The journey to create Pride in our Communities has been a collective effort, shaped by the invaluable input of people from across Queensland’s diverse LGBTQIA+ communities. Our commitment to advancing the rights of LGBTQIA+ people in Queensland has been built on a foundation of transformative legislative and policy changes in recent years.”

Minister Enoch joined Grace Grace and several other elected representatives from the Labor party at the Queens Ball on the weekend to make the announcement.

Funding and Support

To bolster grassroots initiatives, the government is providing $200,000 to Brisbane Pride for operational funding to support LGBTQIA+ organizations throughout Queensland. James McCarthy, President of Brisbane Pride Incorporated, expressed gratitude for this support: “We are immensely grateful for the Queensland Government’s generous grant. This funding represents a significant investment in the health and well-being of our communities across the state.”

This initiative builds on a $6.8 million investment in a state-wide model of affirming care for LGBTIQ+, Sistergirl, and Brotherboy communities. This care is delivered through various means, including face-to-face, online, and telehealth services, offering targeted support for physical and mental health issues and improving psychosocial functioning.

Legislative Advances

In addition to the strategy, new laws have been enacted allowing parents of trans or gender-diverse children under 16 to alter their child’s sex record to align with the child’s identified sex. These legal changes reflect the government’s commitment to recognizing and supporting the specific needs of LGBTQIA+ individuals.

Member for McConnel, Grace Grace, praised the strategy, stating, “The LGBTQIA+ community has long been an important part of the McConnel electorate I represent, and I’ve long been a proud supporter of the community. The Miles Government’s commitment to the Pride in our Communities strategy will direct efforts towards strengthening outcomes for LGBTQIA+ Queenslanders.”

Community Involvement

Rebecca Reynolds, co-chair of the Queensland LGBTIQ+ Roundtable and representative of the Queensland Council for LGBTI Health, commended the government’s efforts: “This strategy answers the direct call from our Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Intersex, Queer, Asexual, Sistergirl, and Brotherboy communities for a coordinated, whole-of-government LGBTIQA+ strategy. We look forward to not just continuing the conversation but to achieving real and meaningful change.”

Pride in our Communities is dedicated to the late Phil Carswell, a significant figure in driving LGBTQIA+ reform in Queensland. His legacy is honored through this comprehensive strategy, which aims to ensure that future generations of LGBTQIA+ Queenslanders can access services and live in an inclusive and celebratory environment.

As Premier Steven Miles affirmed, “It’s my commitment that there will be more positive change, more opportunity, and greater access to services for Queenslanders, regardless of their sex, sex characteristics, gender, or sexuality.”